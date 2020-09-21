Sanchez scheduled to start as Washington hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (27-26, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (20-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.62 ERA) Washington: Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 6.96 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Nationals Monday.

The Nationals are 11-21 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .353.

The Phillies are 20-16 in division play. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Alec Bohm leads the team with an average of .331.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Didi Gregorius is third on the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .283.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Bryce Harper: (lower back), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.