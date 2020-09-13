Listen Live Sports

Saphir Taider has goal and assist, Impact beat Whitecaps 4-2

September 13, 2020 11:58 pm
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Saphir Taider had a goal and two assists to help the Montreal Impact beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2 on Sunday night.

The Impact stayed alive in the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championships. Montreal needs to beat Vancouver again Wednesday night to tie Toronto in total wins. The winner will face the winner of the Canadian Premier League’s Island Games.

Orji Okwonkwo and Samuel Piette each added a goal and an assist, and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (5-4-1).

Theo Bair scored for the Whitecaps (3-7-0), who also got an own goal from Montreal’s Rudy Camacho.

Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini was ejected from the match in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card. Montreal dropped to 10 players in the 72nd minute when midfielder Emmanuel Maciel was sent off.

