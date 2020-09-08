Listen Live Sports

Saratoga holds it own without fans, handle down only a bit

September 8, 2020 9:15 pm
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY. (AP) — Saratoga Race Course completed its 40-day meet and its all-sources handle topped $700 million for the second consecutive year despite being conducted without fans.

Total handle was $702.5 million, just off last year’s mark of $705.3 million, with average daily handle of $17.5 million.

Only a limited number of essential personnel, horsemen and owners were allowed on-site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite not being able to attend in person, horse players watched and wagered with tremendous enthusiasm, and we thank them for their continued support,” New York Racing Association president and chief executive officer Dave O’Rourke said in a statement Monday.

Klaravich Stables was the meet’s leading owner with 13 wins. Trainer Todd Pletcher claimed the H. Allen Jerkens training title for the 14th time with 32 wins. Irad Ortiz Jr. won the riding title with 59 wins, one more than brother Jose.

Racing returns to Belmont Park on Sept. 18 for NYRA’s 27-day fall meet.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

