Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s best

September 13, 2020 12:46 am
 
3 min read
      

STARS

—Jonathan Adams Jr., Arkansas State, caught a career-high three TD passes, including the winner with 38 seconds remaining, and the Red Wolves beat Kansas State 35-31 for their first win over a Power 5 opponent in a dozen years.

—Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, threw for 290 yards and four TDs in his first start and the No. 5 Sooners rolled past Missouri State 48-0.

—Sam Ehlinger, Texas, passed for 426 yards a career-high five TDs in the first half and the No. 14 Longhorns rolled over UTEP 59-3.

Advertisement

—Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, threw for 430 yards and two TDs and Texas Tech stopped FCS team Houston Baptist on a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter, hanging on for a 35-33 victory.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and the No. 1 Tigers continued their domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory

—Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, threw a for 277 yards and TD and ran for another as the Panthers raced to a 55-0 victory over Austin Peay.

—Javonte Williams, North Carolina, ran for three fourth-quarter TDs and the No. 18 Tar Heels overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6.

—Jarrett Doege, West Virginia, threw for 228 yards and three TDs in one half to help the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10.

—Frank Harris, UTSA, accounted for four TDS and the Roadrunners won their season opener, beating Texas State 51-48 in a wild finish.

—Tyler Vitt, Texas State, threw for 346 yards and four TDs in a 51-48 loss to UTSA.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

CAJUNS RAGIN

Perseverance, confidence and two long kick returns propelled Louisiana-Lafayette to one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. Their only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

Both offenses seemed overmatched at times, but the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the fourth.

Levi Lewis added a 78-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis passed for 154 yards and contributed to a business-like approach by the Ragin’ Cajuns, who didn’t celebrate much on the field after the game.

___

TOP-RANKED TIGERS ROLL

Trevor Lawrence and top-ranked Clemson racked up another dominating win against Wake Forest.

Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its dominance over Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory night in the season opener for both teams.

Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown. The Tigers have won 12 straight against Wake Forest.

___

NUMBERS

32_Years since a Kansas State true freshman scored in a season opener before Duece Vaughn against Arkansas State.

97—Yards of a kickoff return by Charlotte’s Aaron McAllister against Appalachian State to set a school record.

__

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort