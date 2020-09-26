Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS – Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year extension.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designate RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment on unconditional waivers.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB A.J. Terrell on injury reserve/COVID 19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated RB LeVante Bellamy and CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Billy Winn from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on injury reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett and DB Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad. Activated G Joshua Garnett and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed Ds David Drake and Garret Cockerill to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.
