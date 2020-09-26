On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 2:55 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS – Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year extension.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designate RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment on unconditional waivers.

FOOTBALL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB A.J. Terrell on injury reserve/COVID 19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated RB LeVante Bellamy and CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Billy Winn from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on injury reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett and DB Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad. Activated G Joshua Garnett and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed Ds David Drake and Garret Cockerill to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.

