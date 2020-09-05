Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips and 2B Ramon Urias to alternate training site. Placed OF Anthony Santander on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mason Williams and RHP David Hess fro m alternate training site. Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from The Pittsburgh Pirates. Added INF Rylan Bannon to the 60-man player pool and will report to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Sergio Alcantara to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the IL retroactive to Sept. 4th. Reinstated RHPs Jose Urquidy and Brad Peacock from the IL. Added RHP Humberto Castellanon, Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to the taxi squad. Transferred RHP Rogelio Armenteros to the 45-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from alternate training site, Assigned LHP Ryan Buchter to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from alternate training site. Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu to alternate training site. Activated INF Gleyber Torres for 10-day IL. Returned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Released RHP Andonis Rosa.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Caleb Joseph. Optioned C Reese McGuire to alternate training site. Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 45-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL. Activated LHP Andrew Miller from 10-day IL. Recalled Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Recalled Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Activated INF Kris Bryant and OF Steven Souza Jr. from 10-day IL. Added INF/OF Jose Martinez, OF Cameron Mybin and LHP Josh Osich to active roster list. Optioned OF Albert Almora to alternate training site. Placed RHP Tylr Chatwood on 10-day IL. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez to 60-day IL. Recalled OF Harold Ramirez from IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on 60-day IL. Released RHP Pedro Payno. Claimed RHP Hunter Strickland from waivers and optioned to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Austin Slater from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Agreed to a multi-year contract with General Manager Mike Rizzo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DBs Delrick Abrams, Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper anf Tyler Hall, DB Josh Hawkins, DT Hinwa Allieu, Ts Ka’John Armstrong and Evin Ksiezarczyk, QBs Kurt Benkery and Kyle Lauletta, WRs Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Chris Rowland and Jalen McClesky, RBs Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds, DE Austin Edwards, Gs Justin Gooseberry and Sean Harlow, LD Ray Wilborn, TE Jared Pinkney, LB Edmond Robinson, DT Sailosi Latu. Suspended CB Jordan Miller. Terminated WR Laquon Treadwell, DB J.J. Wilcox.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contracts of TE Jerrell Adams, RB/RS Kenjon Barner, G Parker Ehinger, S JOrdan Richards. Waived OLBs Aaron Adeoye, Chauncey Rivers and Marcus Willoughby, CBs Terrell Bond, Khalil Dorsey, and Josh Nurse, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DT Aaron Crawford, G Will Holden, QB Tyler Huntley, WRs Jaylon Moore, and Jaleel Scott, LS Nick Moore, TEs Charles Scarff and Eli Wolf, P Johnny Townsend, S Nigel Warrior, ILB Kristian Welch, RB Ty’Son Williams.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DTS Myles Adams, Woodrow Hamilton and Bruce Hector, DBs Quin Blanding, Jameson Houston, Natrell Jamerson and T.J. Green, RB Reggie Bonnafon, OT Branden Bowden and Aaron Monterio, DTs Woodrow Hamilton and Bruce Hector, OG Mike Horton, WRs Ishmael Hyman, Marken Michel, Darrell Stewart and Cam Phillips, DE Austin Larkin, LBsJames Onwualu and Chris Orr, TEs Giovanni Ricci and Temarrick Hemingway, C Sam Tecklenburg and K/P Kaare Vedvik.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released K Cairo Santos.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated contract of QB Brandon Allen and released to free agency. Waived DTs Freedom Akinmoladun, Trey Dishon and Kahil McKenzie, DEs Amani Bledsoe and Kendall Futrell, QB Jake Dolegala, TEs Jordan Franks, Mason Schreck and Mitchell Wilcox, DE Kendall Futrell, LS Dan Godsil, Ss Trayvon Henderson and Maurice Smith, WRs Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan DaMarkus Lodge and Scotty Washington, OT Josh Knipfel, CBs Torry McTyer and Winston Rose, C Frederick Mauigoa, HB Jacques Patrick, LB Marcel Spears Jr..

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Waived QBs Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert, RBs Dontrell Hilliard and Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor, Ts Brady Aiello and Alex Taylor, C Jon Toth, Gs Michael Dunn and Willie Wright, DEs Robert McCray and Chad Thomas, DT Daniel Ekuale, LBs Willie Harvey and Montrel Meander, CBs A.J. Green, Robert Jackson and Donovan Olumga and Ss Elijah Benton and Javonte Moffatt.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived Ts Quinn Bailey, Darrin Paulo, Jake Rodgers and Hunter Watts, RBs LeVante Bellamy and Jeremy Cox, WRs Trinity Benson, Fred Brown, Kendall Hinton, Cody White and Juwann Winfree, OLs Malik Carney, Tyler Jones and Derrek Tuszka, S P.J. Locke, Douglas Coleman III and Alijah Holder, TE Troy Fumagalli, LBs Justin Hollins and Josh Watson, C Pat Morris.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Chris Lacy, Tom Kennedy and Victor Bolden, DT Kevin Strong, CB Dee Virgin, TE Matt Sokol, RBs Jonathan Williams and Jason Huntley, DL Frank Herron and QB David Blough, Gs Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzchawel and Kenny Wiggins, DE Will Clarke, Ss Jalen Elliott and Bobby Price, RB Wes Hills, DTs Albert Huggins, Olive Sagapolu and Kevin Wilkins, TE Isaac Nauta, LB Anthony Pittman, P Arryn Siposs and LS Steve Wirtel. Waived T Dan Skipper. Placed DE Austin Bryant on reserve/PUP list. Placed S Jayron Kearse on reserve/Suspended list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve PUP list. Placed G Simon and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/NFI list. Waived DL Treyvon Hestor and CB Will Sunderland. Released CBs DaShaun Amos and Stanford Samuels, LBs Krys Barnes, Tipa Galeai, Greg Roberts, Delontae Scott and Tim Williams, WRs Reggie Begelton, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Turner, S Henry Black, Ts Cody Conway, John Leglue and Alex Light, RBs Damarea Crockett and Dexter Williams, C Jake Hanson, G Zach Johnson, FB John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DT Angelo Blackson, G/T Jerald Hawkins, C/G Greg Mancz, Ts Kyle Murphy and Brent Qvale, S Jaylen Watkins and LS Jon Weeks. Waived Nt Auzoyah Alufohai, LBs Davin Bellamy and Nate Hall, CB Anthony Chesley, WRs Chad Hansen, Steven Mitchell Jr.,Tyler Simmons and Isaac Whitney, RBs Karan Higdon Jr. and Scottie Phillips, G Cordel Iwuagwu, LS Anthony Kukwa, Ts Rick Leonard and Elijah Nkansah, S Jonathan Owens and TE Jordan Thomas.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Andre Chachere, DT Kameron Cline, TE Dominique Dafney, G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR Daurice Fountain, TE Farrod Green, DE Gerri Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Brandon Hitner, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Chad Kelly, K Chase McLaughlin, T Carter O’Donnell, C Javon Patterson, CBs Lafayette Pitts, Jackson Porter, Travis Reed and Tremon Smith, S Donald Rutledge, TE Andrew Vollet, DT Chris Williams and DT Rob Windsor. Released TE Xavier Grimble and C Joey Hunt. Placed DE Kemoko Turay on the reserve/PUP list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DTs Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht, DB Donte Deayon, LBs Clay Johnston, Natrez Patrick, Christian Rozeboom and Justin Lawler (injured), QB Bryce Perkins. Added LB Travin Howard and A’Shawn Roginson to ILR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Andre Baccellia, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, OL Ben Braden, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, TE Paul Butler, K Nick Folk, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, LB Scoota Harris, QB Brian Lewerke, LB Cassh Maluia, RB Lamar Miller, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D’Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released QBs Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney, ILB Ryan Connelly, DT Chris Slayton, CB Chris Williamson, WRs Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate III, Darius Slayton, Corey Coleman, C.J. Board, Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor, RB Tavien Feaster, Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman Jr. and Eli Penny, TEs Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levin Toilolo, Eric Tomlinson and Garrett Dickerson, OLs Will Hernandez, Kevin Zeitler, Spencer Pulley, Andrew Thomas, Cameron Fleming, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux, Chad Slate, Matt Peart, Jon Halapio, Eric Smith, Tyler Haycraft and Kyle Murphy, DLs Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, B.J. Hill, R.J. McIntosh, Austin Johnson, Daylon Mack and Niko Lalos, LBs Lorenzo Carter, Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines, Kyler Fackrell, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, Blake Martinez, David Mayo, Devante Downs, T.J. Brunson, Tae Crowder and Josiah Tauaefa, DBs James Bradberry, Logan Ryan, Corey Ballentine, Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love, Darnay Holmes, Xavier McKinney, Isaac Yiodom, Sean Chandler, Nate Ebner, Grant Haley, Montre Hartage, Brandon Williams, Dravon Askew-Henry, KeiVarae Russell, Jarren Williams and Prince Smith Jr. and LS Carson Tinker.

NEW YORK JETS — Released LB James Burgess, OLs Jonotthan Harrison, Josh Andrews, Jimmy Murray and Jared Hilbers, CBs Lamar Jackson, Nate Hairston, Zane Lewis and Javelin Guidry, TE Daniel Brown, S Matthias Farley, WRs Lawrence Cager, Donte Moncrief and Jehu Chesson and QBs David Fales and Mark White. Waived RB Josh Adams, LB James Burgess, WRs Lawrence Cager, George Campbell, D.J. Montgomery and Josh Malone, DB Shyheim Carter, OL Jared Hilbers, S Jackson Bennett, TE Bronson Kaufusi, OLs Corbin Kaufusi and Brad Lundblade, TE Travis Ross, and QB Mike White. Placed CB Bryce Hall on NFI list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Rasul Douglas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Tuzar Skipper, TE Kyle Markway, DT Cavon Walker, DL Henry Mondeaux and DB Trajan Bandy.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed WR Keenan Allen to a four-year extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Deebo Samuel for non-football IL.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Paul Richardson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Ibraheim Campbell, OLBs Jamal Davis, Wyatt Ray and D’Andre Walker, WRs Rashard Davis, Mason Kinsey, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kristian Wilkerson, CBs Kenneth Durden, Kareem Orr and Tye Smith, LB Cale Garrett, TE Tommy Hudson, DLs Joey Ivie and Teair Tart, OLs Brandon Kemp, Zac Kerin and David Quessenberry, RBs Marcus Marshall, Jeremy McNichols and Senorise Perry, K Tucker McCann, DBs Doug Middleton and Chris Milton and QB Trevor Siemian.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Bradley Carnell as interim head coach.

