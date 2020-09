By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

SOCCER United Soccer League One

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed M Nicky Hernandez.

