Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL OPERATIONS — Suspended Minnesota Twin’s RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Bo Bichette from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Wade Davis from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB D.J. Foster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated K Cairo Santos from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes, LB Tipa Galeai and TE John Lovett from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Nate Meadors from practice squad. Activated LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Dalvin Cook to a multi-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League One
NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed M Nicky Hernandez.
NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with head football coach Brian Kelly on a four-year contract extension.
