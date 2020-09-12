Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL OPERATIONS — Suspended Minnesota Twin’s RHP Sergio Romo one game for his actions on Sept. 11.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Dilson Herrera to alternate training site. Designated OF Mason Williams for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael Gigliotti to Tampa Bay Rays to complete July 21 trade. Recalled OF Nick Heath from alternate training site. Activated 3B Kevin Gutierrez from 60-day IL. Designated SS Matt Reynolds for assignment. Released RHP Ofreidy Gomez.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF David Fletcher from IL. Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown and RHP Daulton Jeffries from alternate site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luke Farrell from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Bo Bichette from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Wade Davis from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated RB D.J. Foster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated K Cairo Santos from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes, LB Tipa Galeai and TE John Lovett from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Nate Meadors from practice squad. Activated LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Dalvin Cook to a multi-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

SOCCER United Soccer League One

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed M Nicky Hernandez.

COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with head football coach Brian Kelly on a four-year contract extension.

