Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Dallas Keuchel from 10-day IL. Option RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned CF Jason Martin to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Andrew Chafin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Rowan Wick on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on paternity list. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled TE Jordan Thomas from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath to practice squad. Recalled DT Woodrow Hamilton for practic squad. Released DB T.J. Green and OL Aaron Monterio.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR. Recalled OT Eric Smith from practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed G Kenny Wiggins. Recalled DT Kevin Strong and CB Dee Virgin from practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR. Recalled TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon from practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Recalled TE Farrod Green from practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Khalen Saunders on IR. Recalled DT Praxton Hoyett from practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Recalled LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Recalled CB Mark Fields from practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Recalled RB Josh Adams from practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Recalled CB Trevor Williams from practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Brandon Walton to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Recalled WR Cyril Grayson, CB Mazzi Wilkins and TE Tanner Hudson from practice squad. Place WR Chris Godwin on IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Recalled RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Cameron Batson from practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Aquired F Yordy Reyna from Vancouver.

