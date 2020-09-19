Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Transactions, Writethru

September 19, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Yairo Munoz on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cesar Puello from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Zack Godley from 10-day IL to 45-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Dallas Keuchel from 10-day IL. Option RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced retirement of manager Ron Gardenhire.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from alternate training site. Optioned INF Santiago Espinal to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Julio Frias from Miami.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Rowan Wick on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP A.J. Ramos and RHP Antonio Santos from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site. Designignated RHP Wade Davis for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Activated RHP Corey Oswalt from 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned CF Jason Martin to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on paternity list. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled TE Jordan Thomas from practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Recalled DB Jordan Richards from practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to practice squad. Recalled LB Andre Smith and Deon Lacy from practice squad. Released OL Victor Salako.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath to practice squad. Recalled DT Woodrow Hamilton for practic squad. Released DB T.J. Green and OL Aaron Monterio.

CHICAGO BEARS — Recalled LB Devonte Bond from practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR. Recalled OT Eric Smith from practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Recalled RB LeVante Bellamy and LB Derrek Tuszka from practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed G Kenny Wiggins. Recalled DT Kevin Strong and CB Dee Virgin from practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR. Recalled TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon from practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Recalled TE Farrod Green from practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Recalled RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Recalled TE Ben Ellefson from practice squad. Signed TE Eric Saubert to practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve. Recalled DT Praxton Hoyett from practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to practice squad. Placed WR Marcell Ateman on practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Recalled LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Recalled CB Mark Fields from practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Recalled DE Nick Thurman from practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on IR. Signed DB Grant Haley and LB Anthony Zettel to practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Recalled DB Ryan Lewis and DB Sean Chandler from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Recalled RB Josh Adams from practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Recalled CB Trevor Williams from practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Brandon Walton to practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Recalled C Hroniss Grasu from practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Recalled DT Anthony Rush from practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Recalled WR Cyril Grayson, CB Mazzi Wilkins and TE Tanner Hudson from practice squad. Place WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Recalled RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Cameron Batson from practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Recalled WR Cam Sims and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Steven Beitashour.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Yordy Reyna from Vancouver.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Kei Kamara from Colorado for a second-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and allocation money.

