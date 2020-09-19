Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Yairo Munoz on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cesar Puello from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Zack Godley from 10-day IL to 45-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Dallas Keuchel from 10-day IL. Option RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Announced retirement of manager Ron Gardenhire.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from alternate training site. Optioned INF Santiago Espinal to alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Julio Frias from Miami.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Rowan Wick on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP A.J. Ramos and RHP Antonio Santos from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site. Designignated RHP Wade Davis for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Activated RHP Corey Oswalt from 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned CF Jason Martin to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from alternate trainig site. Activated 1B Eric Hosmer from 10-day IL. Optioned C Francisco Mejia and RHP Luis Perdomo to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on paternity list. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled TE Jordan Thomas from practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Recalled DB Jordan Richards from practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to practice squad. Recalled LB Andre Smith and Deon Lacy from practice squad. Released OL Victor Salako.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath to practice squad. Recalled DT Woodrow Hamilton for practic squad. Released DB T.J. Green and OL Aaron Monterio.
CHICAGO BEARS — Recalled LB Devonte Bond from practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR. Recalled OT Eric Smith from practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Recalled RB LeVante Bellamy and LB Derrek Tuszka from practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed G Kenny Wiggins. Recalled DT Kevin Strong and CB Dee Virgin from practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR. Recalled TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon from practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Recalled TE Farrod Green from practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Recalled RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Recalled TE Ben Ellefson from practice squad. Signed TE Eric Saubert to practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve. Recalled DT Praxton Hoyett from practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to practice squad. Placed WR Marcell Ateman on practice squad injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Recalled LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Recalled CB Mark Fields from practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Recalled DE Nick Thurman from practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on IR. Signed DB Grant Haley and LB Anthony Zettel to practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Recalled DB Ryan Lewis and DB Sean Chandler from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Recalled RB Josh Adams from practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Recalled CB Trevor Williams from practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Brandon Walton to practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Recalled C Hroniss Grasu from practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Recalled DT Anthony Rush from practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Recalled WR Cyril Grayson, CB Mazzi Wilkins and TE Tanner Hudson from practice squad. Place WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Recalled RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Cameron Batson from practice squad.
WASHINGTON — Recalled WR Cam Sims and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Steven Beitashour.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Yordy Reyna from Vancouver.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired F Kei Kamara from Colorado for a second-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and allocation money.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.