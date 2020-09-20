Listen Live Sports

Scherzer scheduled to start for Washington against Miami

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (19-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (27-24, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Max Scherzer (4-3, 4.04 ERA) Miami: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.45 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will face off on Sunday.

The Marlins are 19-15 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .398 this season. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Nationals are 10-20 in division play. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .261 batting average, Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 67 hits and is batting .333.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

