Seattle 107, Dallas 95

DALLAS (95)

Gray 6-10 5-5 17, Samuelson 3-6 0-0 8, Sabally 9-14 5-7 25, Mabrey 4-9 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 4-15 7-7 15, Alarie 3-5 1-2 7, Thornton 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 33-68 21-25 95.

SEATTLE (107)

Clark 5-7 1-1 14, Stewart 8-19 5-5 23, Howard 6-13 4-4 16, Bird 4-7 0-0 10, Loyd 8-13 6-7 23, Magbegor 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 3-4 0-1 6, Canada 2-5 4-4 8, Prince 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 39-77 20-22 107.

Dallas 29 25 20 21 — 95 Seattle 28 27 26 26 — 107

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-24 (Mabrey 2-5, Sabally 2-5, Samuelson 2-5, Thornton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Ogunbowale 0-3), Seattle 9-20 (Clark 3-3, Bird 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Loyd 1-2, Whitcomb 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Sabally 7), Seattle 36 (Stewart 11). Assists_Dallas 20 (Harris 5), Seattle 30 (Bird 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Seattle 22.

