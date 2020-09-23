Seattle 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 5 7 Springer cf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .253 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Díaz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218 b-Reddick ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233 1-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 4 9 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .277 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .243 France dh 4 0 2 2 0 0 .296 Marmolejos lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 a-Ervin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Torrens c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .278 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .173 Lopes rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Strange-Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181

Houston 000 000 002_2 7 0 Seattle 100 020 00x_3 9 0

a-walked for Marmolejos in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Reddick in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Díaz 2 (4), France (4), Seager (12). RBIs_Reddick 2 (21), France 2 (10), Seager (37). SB_Lewis (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman); Seattle 5 (White, Torrens 2, Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Strange-Gordon, France. LIDP_Altuve.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Strange-Gordon, Crawford).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 3-3 4 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 92 4.03 Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.19 Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.29 Sneed 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.06

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius, W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 3 4 94 4.57 Graveman, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 6.48 Misiewicz, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.26 Hirano, S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 1 1 28 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Misiewicz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:09.

