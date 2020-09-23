Seattle 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.253
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|b-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|1-Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|France dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Ervin ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Lopes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bishop lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Strange-Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Houston
|000
|000
|002_2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|100
|020
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-walked for Marmolejos in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Reddick in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Díaz 2 (4), France (4), Seager (12). RBIs_Reddick 2 (21), France 2 (10), Seager (37). SB_Lewis (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman); Seattle 5 (White, Torrens 2, Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Strange-Gordon, France. LIDP_Altuve.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Strange-Gordon, Crawford).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 3-3
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|92
|4.03
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.19
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.29
|Sneed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|6.06
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius, W, 2-3
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|94
|4.57
|Graveman, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|6.48
|Misiewicz, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.26
|Hirano, S, 4-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Misiewicz 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:09.
