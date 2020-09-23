Listen Live Sports

Seattle 3, Houston 2

September 23, 2020 10:05 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 7
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .253
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Díaz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218
b-Reddick ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .233
1-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 4 9
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .277
Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .243
France dh 4 0 2 2 0 0 .296
Marmolejos lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
a-Ervin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .278
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .173
Lopes rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Strange-Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181
Houston 000 000 002_2 7 0
Seattle 100 020 00x_3 9 0

a-walked for Marmolejos in the 7th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Reddick in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Díaz 2 (4), France (4), Seager (12). RBIs_Reddick 2 (21), France 2 (10), Seager (37). SB_Lewis (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman); Seattle 5 (White, Torrens 2, Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Strange-Gordon, France. LIDP_Altuve.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Strange-Gordon, Crawford).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 3-3 4 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 92 4.03
Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.19
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.29
Sneed 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.06
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius, W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 3 4 94 4.57
Graveman, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 6.48
Misiewicz, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.26
Hirano, S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 1 1 28 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Misiewicz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:09.

