Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 0

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles FC 0 0 — 0 Seattle 2 1 — 3

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 2 (penalty kick), 29th minute; 2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 3 (penalty kick), 33rd.

Second half_3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 7 (Joao Paulo), 82nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Kenneth Vermeer; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland, Trey Muse.

Yellow Cards_Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 54th; Arreaga, Seattle, 63rd; Lodeiro, Seattle, 71st; Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 84th; Najar, Los Angeles FC, 90th+4.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Mike Rottersman, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Brad Jensen.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Dejan Jakovic, Mark Anthony Kaye, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura; Jose Cifuentes (Danny Musovski, 69th), Francisco Ginella (Eduard Atuesta, 46th); Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez (Adrien Perez, 69th), Diego Rossi (Christian Torres, 87th), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Andy Najar, 46th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Miguel Ibarra, 88th), Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo, Joevin Jones (Alex Roldan, 71st), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Shane O’Neill, 87th), Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 90th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.