Seattle 35, New England 30

September 20, 2020 11:36 pm
 
New England 7 7 3 13 30
Seattle 7 7 14 7 35

First Quarter

NE_D.McCourty 43 interception return (Folk kick), 13:39.

Sea_Lockett 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:27.

Second Quarter

NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 13:59.

Sea_Metcalf 54 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:57.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 25, 10:12.

Sea_Dav.Moore 38 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 7:04.

Sea_Swain 21 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Johnson 1 pass from Newton (run failed), 14:14.

Sea_Carson 18 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32.

NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 2:16.

A_0.

___

NE Sea
First downs 29 22
Total Net Yards 464 429
Rushes-yards 25-67 30-154
Passing 397 275
Punt Returns 1-0 1-20
Kickoff Returns 4-99 3-89
Interceptions Ret. 1-43 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 30-44-1 21-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 2-13
Punts 2-56.5 4-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-12 9-68
Time of Possession 28:41 31:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Newton 11-47, Michel 7-19, Burkhead 6-2, Taylor 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Carson 17-72, Wilson 5-39, Hyde 5-22, Homer 3-21.

PASSING_New England, Newton 30-44-1-397. Seattle, Wilson 21-28-1-288.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 8-179, Harry 8-72, Byrd 6-72, Burkhead 4-47, Izzo 2-19, Meyers 1-7, Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Lockett 7-67, Metcalf 4-92, Dav.Moore 3-48, Carson 3-36, Hyde 2-15, Swain 1-21, Dissly 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 51.

