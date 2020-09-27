Trending:
Seattle 38, Dallas 31

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 8:04 pm
1 min read
      
Dallas 9 6 7 9 31
Seattle 9 14 7 8 38

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 43, 8:10.

Sea_Lockett 43 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 6:39.

Sea_safety, 6:36.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (kick failed), 1:40.

Second Quarter

Sea_Lockett 1 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 6:53.

Dal_C.Wilson 40 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 6:05.

Sea_Lockett 1 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Sea_Hollister 1 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 14:14.

Dal_C.Wilson 42 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 5:47.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Gallup 43 pass from Prescott (pass failed), 13:07.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 42, 3:59.

Sea_Metcalf 29 pass from R.Wilson (Hollister pass from R.Wilson), 1:47.

A_0.

___

Dal Sea
First downs 27 23
Total Net Yards 522 412
Rushes-yards 21-61 26-117
Passing 461 295
Punt Returns 4-33 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-0 2-26
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 37-57-2 27-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 4-20
Punts 3-46.3 7-54.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-59 5-30
Time of Possession 27:26 32:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 14-34, Prescott 6-26, Lamb 1-1. Seattle, Carson 14-64, Wilson 6-22, Homer 2-19, Hyde 4-12.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 37-57-2-472. Seattle, Wilson 27-40-0-315.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 9-86, Gallup 6-138, Elliott 6-24, C.Wilson 5-107, Lamb 5-65, Schultz 4-48, Brown 1-9, Pollard 1-(minus 5). Seattle, Lockett 9-100, Olsen 5-61, Metcalf 4-110, Carson 3-12, Dissly 2-5, Swain 1-13, Hyde 1-11, Dav.Moore 1-2, Hollister 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

