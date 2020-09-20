Seattle 4, San Diego 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 9 1 2 6 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .279 Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .322 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Myers rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .298 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 4 11 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Moore rf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .256 Lewis cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Seager 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 France 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309 1-Strange-Gordon pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Marmolejos dh 4 1 0 0 0 4 .239 Torrens c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .293 White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .175 Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Ervin rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219

San Diego 001 000 000_1 9 0 Seattle 102 010 00x_4 8 0

1-ran for France in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Tatis Jr. (11), Torrens (4). HR_Lewis (11), off Morejon. RBIs_Machado (46), France (7), Torrens 2 (6), Lewis (28). SB_Moore (12). CS_Machado (3), Myers (1), White (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Nola, Profar); Seattle 3 (Marmolejos, Lewis). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Seattle 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, France. GIDP_Cronenworth.

DP_Seattle 2 (Lopes, France, Lopes; Torrens, White).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 50 5.51 Altavilla, L, 1-2 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 3 28 7.71 Morejon 3 2 1 1 0 3 41 2.87 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.75 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.28

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, W, 4-3 6 6 1 1 2 5 99 3.75 Sadler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Graveman, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.53 Hirano, S, 3-3 1 3 0 0 0 0 19 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-0. HBP_Sheffield (Grisham). WP_Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:59.

