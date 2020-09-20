Seattle 4, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|9
|1
|2
|6
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Moore rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|France 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|1-Strange-Gordon pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Marmolejos dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.239
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Ervin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000_1
|9
|0
|Seattle
|102
|010
|00x_4
|8
|0
1-ran for France in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Tatis Jr. (11), Torrens (4). HR_Lewis (11), off Morejon. RBIs_Machado (46), France (7), Torrens 2 (6), Lewis (28). SB_Moore (12). CS_Machado (3), Myers (1), White (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Grisham, Nola, Profar); Seattle 3 (Marmolejos, Lewis). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Seattle 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth, France. GIDP_Cronenworth.
DP_Seattle 2 (Lopes, France, Lopes; Torrens, White).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|50
|5.51
|Altavilla, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|28
|7.71
|Morejon
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|41
|2.87
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.75
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.28
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, W, 4-3
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|99
|3.75
|Sadler, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Graveman, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.53
|Hirano, S, 3-3
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-0. HBP_Sheffield (Grisham). WP_Altavilla.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:59.
