Seattle 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|5
|8
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Choo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Dietrich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Tejeda ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|France 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Seager dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Ev.White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Moore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Odom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Texas
|010
|010
|001_3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|200
|100
|10x_4
|4
|0
1-ran for Marmolejos in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Taveras (1). HR_Gallo (8), off Dunn; Taveras (2), off Dunn; Guzmán (2), off Hirano; Seager (6), off Lyles; Lewis (9), off Lyles. RBIs_Gallo (18), Taveras (2), Guzmán (3), Seager 2 (28), Lewis (23), Long Jr. (9). SB_Kiner-Falefa (7), Moore (8). CS_Kiner-Falefa (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Seattle 3 (Ervin, France). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lewis, Marmolejos. GIDP_Solak, Lewis.
DP_Texas 1 (Tejeda, Solak, Guzmán); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., Ev.White).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles L,1-4
|6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|97
|8.07
|Martin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.17
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.53
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn W,3-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|93
|4.09
|Misiewicz H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.68
|Graveman H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|6.75
|Hirano S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:45.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.