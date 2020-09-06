Seattle 4, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 5 8 Taveras cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .295 Choo lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .224 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .346 Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Tejeda ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 4 4 5 5 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .243 France 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Lewis cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315 Seager dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .281 Ev.White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .287 Ervin rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .174 Odom c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Texas 010 010 001_3 7 0 Seattle 200 100 10x_4 4 0

1-ran for Marmolejos in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Taveras (1). HR_Gallo (8), off Dunn; Taveras (2), off Dunn; Guzmán (2), off Hirano; Seager (6), off Lyles; Lewis (9), off Lyles. RBIs_Gallo (18), Taveras (2), Guzmán (3), Seager 2 (28), Lewis (23), Long Jr. (9). SB_Kiner-Falefa (7), Moore (8). CS_Kiner-Falefa (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Seattle 3 (Ervin, France). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lewis, Marmolejos. GIDP_Solak, Lewis.

DP_Texas 1 (Tejeda, Solak, Guzmán); Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., Ev.White).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles L,1-4 6 1-3 3 4 4 4 4 97 8.07 Martin 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.17 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.53

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn W,3-1 6 4 2 2 4 4 93 4.09 Misiewicz H,6 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.68 Graveman H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 6.75 Hirano S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45.

