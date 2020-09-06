Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 4, Texas 3

September 6, 2020 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 27 4 4 4
Taveras cf 4 1 2 1 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 2 0 France 3b 3 0 0 0
Choo lf 2 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 1
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 Seager dh 4 1 2 2
Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 Ev.White 1b 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Dietrich dh 3 0 0 0 Ervin rf 2 0 0 0
Tejeda ss 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1
Odom c 3 0 0 0
Texas 010 010 001 3
Seattle 200 100 10x 4

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Taveras (1). HR_Gallo (8), Taveras (2), Guzmán (2), Seager (6), Lewis (9). SB_Kiner-Falefa (7), Moore (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,1-4 6 1-3 3 4 4 4 4
Martin 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Dunn W,3-1 6 4 2 2 4 4
Misiewicz H,6 1 1 0 0 1 1
Graveman H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hirano S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities