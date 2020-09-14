Listen Live Sports

Oakland 9, Seattle 0

September 14, 2020 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 9 11 9 5 2
La Stella 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Semien ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .227
a-Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .193
Brown 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Canha rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .247
Lamb dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500
Laureano cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .219
Heim c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .292
Machín 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .207
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 0 2 0 2 8
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
France 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Lewis cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .295
Seager dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
White 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .170
Lopes rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Walton ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Odom c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Oakland 105 003 0_9 11 0
Seattle 000 000 0_0 2 0

a-flied out for Semien in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Seattle 2. 2B_Lamb (1), Laureano (6), Lewis (3). HR_Canha (4), off Lail; Lamb (1), off Lail. RBIs_Canha 3 (25), Laureano 2 (21), Heim (5), Semien (21), Grossman (18), Lamb (1). SB_Grossman 2 (7). CS_Walton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Laureano, Grossman, Olson); Seattle 1 (White). RISP_Oakland 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 2.

GIDP_Lopes.

DP_Oakland 1 (La Stella, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 2 8 102 4.76
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yacabonis, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 3 1 44 3.86
Frankoff 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 0 51 16.88
Lail 4 4 3 3 0 1 47 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Frankoff 2-0. HBP_Yacabonis (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:24.

