Oakland 9, Seattle 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|5
|2
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Orf ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.193
|Brown 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Lamb dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|France 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Lewis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Seager dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|Lopes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Walton ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Oakland
|105
|003
|0_9
|11
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Semien in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 8, Seattle 2. 2B_Lamb (1), Laureano (6), Lewis (3). HR_Canha (4), off Lail; Lamb (1), off Lail. RBIs_Canha 3 (25), Laureano 2 (21), Heim (5), Semien (21), Grossman (18), Lamb (1). SB_Grossman 2 (7). CS_Walton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Laureano, Grossman, Olson); Seattle 1 (White). RISP_Oakland 5 for 13; Seattle 0 for 2.
GIDP_Lopes.
DP_Oakland 1 (La Stella, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|102
|4.76
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|44
|3.86
|Frankoff
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|51
|16.88
|Lail
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|47
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Frankoff 2-0. HBP_Yacabonis (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:24.
