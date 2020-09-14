Oakland 9, Seattle 0

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|ab
|Totals
|32
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|21
|0
|2
|0
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Orf ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lopes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Walton ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lamb dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|105
|003
|0
|—
|9
|Seattle
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Seattle 2. 2B_Lamb (1), Laureano (6), Lewis (3). HR_Canha (4), Lamb (1). SB_Grossman 2 (7).
|Oakland
|Minor W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Seattle
|Yacabonis L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Frankoff
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Lail
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_Yacabonis (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:24.
