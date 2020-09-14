Listen Live Sports

Oakland 9, Seattle 0

September 14, 2020 7:51 pm
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 9 11 9 Totals 21 0 2 0
La Stella 2b 3 1 1 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 France 3b 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 3 0 0 1 Lewis cf 2 0 1 0
Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Seager dh 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 White 1b 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 Lopes rf 2 0 0 0
Brown 1b 0 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0
Canha rf 4 1 2 3 Walton ss 2 0 1 0
Lamb dh 4 2 2 1 Odom c 2 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 1 2 2
Heim c 3 1 1 1
Machín 3b 4 1 1 0
Oakland 105 003 0 9
Seattle 000 000 0 0

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Seattle 2. 2B_Lamb (1), Laureano (6), Lewis (3). HR_Canha (4), Lamb (1). SB_Grossman 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Minor W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 8
Seattle
Yacabonis L,0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 3 1
Frankoff 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 0
Lail 4 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_Yacabonis (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:24.

