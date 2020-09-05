Seattle 6, Texas 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|France dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strnge Gordon lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ev.White 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|El.White lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haggerty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Seattle
|010
|200
|03x
|—
|6
E_Cody (1). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 2, Seattle 8. 2B_Ev.White (6), Moore (6). HR_Trevino (2), Crawford (2). SB_Moore (7). SF_Solak (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cody L,0-1
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|King
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Benjamin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hearn
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W,2-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Graveman H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hirano
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_King (Seager). WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_2:56.
