Seattle 6, Texas 3

September 5, 2020 12:22 am
 
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 7 6
Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 3
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 2 0 Moore 2b 5 0 2 0
Solak 2b 3 0 0 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 1 2 0 0
Trevino c 4 1 1 1 France dh 3 1 1 1
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Strnge Gordon lf 0 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Ev.White 1b 2 1 2 2
El.White lf 2 1 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0
Haggerty rf 3 1 0 0
Texas 000 010 002 3
Seattle 010 200 03x 6

E_Cody (1). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 2, Seattle 8. 2B_Ev.White (6), Moore (6). HR_Trevino (2), Crawford (2). SB_Moore (7). SF_Solak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cody L,0-1 3 1 1 0 2 2
King 2 3 2 2 1 1
Benjamin 1 0 0 0 2 1
Herget 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hearn 1 2 3 3 1 2
Seattle
Kikuchi W,2-2 6 2 1 1 0 7
Graveman H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano 1 3 2 2 1 0

HBP_King (Seager). WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:56.

