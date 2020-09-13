Seattle 7, Arizona 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|6
|8
|
|Moore cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|1-Lewis pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|White 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.176
|Ervin rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.238
|Strange-Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.091
|Odom c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|8
|13
|
|Rojas 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.220
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Walker dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.272
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.196
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-Locastro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.145
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Seattle
|110
|002
|021_7
|9
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|200_3
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Jay in the 6th.
1-ran for Marmolejos in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Marmolejos (4), France (2), Walton (1), Ervin (3), VanMeter (2), Peralta (7). RBIs_Marmolejos (17), Walton 3 (3), Ervin (2), Lewis (24), VanMeter (1), Walker (31), Calhoun (24). SB_Strange-Gordon (2), Varsho 2 (3), P.Smith (1), Moore (11). CS_Moore (5). SF_Lewis, Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (White 2, Seager, Odom 2); Arizona 4 (Jay, Walker, Ahmed). RISP_Seattle 2 for 13; Arizona 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Walton, Seager. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Seattle 1 (White, Walton, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|66
|4.11
|Sadler, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|0.00
|Gerber, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.00
|Misiewicz, H, 7
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4.58
|Graveman, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.39
|Ramirez, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.70
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 1-7
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|93
|6.70
|Bergen
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|4.91
|Rondón
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.31
|Guerra
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|3.15
|Mella
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 3-2, Rondón 1-0. WP_Rondón, Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:32.
