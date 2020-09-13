Listen Live Sports

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

September 13, 2020 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 6 6 8
Moore cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .277
France dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .364
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .253
Marmolejos lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .263
1-Lewis pr-cf 0 1 0 1 0 0 .292
White 1b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .176
Ervin rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .238
Strange-Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .191
Walton ss 4 0 1 3 0 1 .091
Odom c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .107
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 8 13
Rojas 2b 2 2 0 0 3 0 .220
VanMeter 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .273
Walker dh 5 0 0 1 0 4 .272
Calhoun rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .196
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .280
Jay cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Varsho c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .145
P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Seattle 110 002 021_7 9 0
Arizona 100 000 200_3 5 0

a-grounded out for Jay in the 6th.

1-ran for Marmolejos in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Marmolejos (4), France (2), Walton (1), Ervin (3), VanMeter (2), Peralta (7). RBIs_Marmolejos (17), Walton 3 (3), Ervin (2), Lewis (24), VanMeter (1), Walker (31), Calhoun (24). SB_Strange-Gordon (2), Varsho 2 (3), P.Smith (1), Moore (11). CS_Moore (5). SF_Lewis, Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (White 2, Seager, Odom 2); Arizona 4 (Jay, Walker, Ahmed). RISP_Seattle 2 for 13; Arizona 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Walton, Seager. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Seattle 1 (White, Walton, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn 2 1 1 1 5 5 66 4.11
Sadler, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 30 0.00
Gerber, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.00
Misiewicz, H, 7 1 3 2 2 1 1 21 4.58
Graveman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.39
Ramirez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.70
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, L, 1-7 5 4 2 2 3 3 93 6.70
Bergen 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 25 4.91
Rondón 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 7.31
Guerra 1 3 2 2 0 2 16 3.15
Mella 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 3-2, Rondón 1-0. WP_Rondón, Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.

