Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

September 13, 2020 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 6 Totals 30 3 5 3
Moore cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Rojas 2b 2 2 0 0
France dh 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 3b 4 0 2 1
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Walker dh 5 0 0 1
Marmolejos lf 3 1 2 1 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 1
Lewis pr-cf 0 1 0 1 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
White 1b 5 1 1 0 Jay cf 2 0 0 0
Ervin rf 2 2 1 1 Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Strnge-Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Walton ss 4 0 1 3 Varsho c 3 0 0 0
Odom c 4 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 0
Seattle 110 002 021 7
Arizona 100 000 200 3

DP_Seattle 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Marmolejos (4), France (2), Walton (1), Ervin (3), VanMeter (2), Peralta (7). SB_Strange-Gordon (2), Varsho 2 (3), P.Smith (1), Moore (11). SF_Lewis (2), Calhoun (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 2 1 1 1 5 5
Sadler W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Gerber H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Misiewicz H,7 1 3 2 2 1 1
Graveman H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Weaver L,1-7 5 4 2 2 3 3
Bergen 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Rondón 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 3 2 2 0 2
Mella 1 1 1 1 1 1

Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Rondón, Guerra.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday