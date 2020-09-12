Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 6 9 Moore 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278 France dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .379 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .292 Seager 3b 2 2 0 1 3 0 .260 Marmolejos lf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .247 White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .176 Torrens c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .240 Walton ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ervin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .211

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 3 7 Locastro cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Walker 1b 2 2 1 0 1 0 .280 Escobar dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Peralta lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .281 Mathisen 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .118 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 P.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Seattle 410 020 000_7 10 0 Arizona 000 200 010_3 7 0

LOB_Seattle 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Marmolejos (3), Torrens (2), Ervin (2), Walker (16). HR_France (2), off Gallen; Marmolejos (5), off Gallen. RBIs_France (6), Marmolejos 3 (16), Torrens 2 (2), Seager (33), Mathisen 2 (2), Peralta (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Walton, White, Lewis, Seager); Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Ahmed). RISP_Seattle 1 for 9; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lewis, Escobar, Peralta. GIDP_Lewis, Walton, Walker.

DP_Seattle 1 (Walton, Moore, White); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, VanMeter, Walker; Ahmed, Walker; Mathisen, VanMeter, Walker).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, W, 3-3 7 5 2 2 3 7 96 4.06 Graveman 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 6.94 Hirano 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 1-2 5 7 7 7 5 6 98 3.15 López 2 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.74 Mella 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.60 Payamps 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.00

HBP_Sheffield (Walker). WP_Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:45.

