Seattle 7, Arizona 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|6
|9
|
|Moore 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|France dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.379
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Seager 3b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.260
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|White 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ervin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Locastro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Walker 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Mathisen 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.118
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Seattle
|410
|020
|000_7
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|010_3
|7
|0
LOB_Seattle 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Marmolejos (3), Torrens (2), Ervin (2), Walker (16). HR_France (2), off Gallen; Marmolejos (5), off Gallen. RBIs_France (6), Marmolejos 3 (16), Torrens 2 (2), Seager (33), Mathisen 2 (2), Peralta (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Walton, White, Lewis, Seager); Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Ahmed). RISP_Seattle 1 for 9; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lewis, Escobar, Peralta. GIDP_Lewis, Walton, Walker.
DP_Seattle 1 (Walton, Moore, White); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, VanMeter, Walker; Ahmed, Walker; Mathisen, VanMeter, Walker).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, W, 3-3
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|96
|4.06
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|6.94
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 1-2
|5
|
|7
|7
|7
|5
|6
|98
|3.15
|López
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.74
|Mella
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.60
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.00
HBP_Sheffield (Walker). WP_Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:45.
