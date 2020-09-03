Listen Live Sports

Seattle 71, Washington 64

September 3, 2020
 
WASHINGTON (64)

Leslie 1-5 0-0 2, Meesseman 8-18 0-0 17, Hines-Allen 1-8 0-0 2, Atkins 3-12 2-2 9, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, Hawkins 4-9 1-1 10, Coates 2-2 0-0 4, Gemelos 3-6 2-2 10, Sutton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-69 5-5 64.

SEATTLE (71)

Clark 1-6 1-2 3, Howard 5-9 3-4 13, Stewart 4-17 8-10 16, Bird 3-6 2-2 9, Loyd 4-7 3-3 13, Magbegor 2-3 0-0 4, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Canada 2-4 1-1 5, Prince 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 24-62 18-22 71.

Washington 17 13 14 20 64
Seattle 26 12 19 14 71

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-27 (Gemelos 2-4, Sutton 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Meesseman 1-3, Atkins 1-5, Mitchell 1-5, Hines-Allen 0-2, Leslie 0-3), Seattle 5-21 (Loyd 2-4, Whitcomb 2-6, Bird 1-4, Clark 0-2, Howard 0-2, Stewart 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 25 (Hines-Allen 6), Seattle 43 (Stewart 14). Assists_Washington 19 (Mitchell 5), Seattle 18 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Seattle 10.

