Seattle 8, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Choo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-El.White ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.183
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Heineman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|5
|10
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Moore 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.293
|Lewis cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Ev.White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Ervin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Strange Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Texas
|000
|200
|002_4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|201
|500
|00x_8
|7
|0
a-lined out for Choo in the 6th.
LOB_Texas 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Gallo (5), Moore (7). HR_Seager (7), off Allard; Moore (6), off Allard. RBIs_Gallo 2 (20), Solak (16), Trevino (9), Seager 2 (30), Moore 4 (14), France 2 (4). SF_Trevino.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Trevino, Andrus); Seattle 3 (Crawford, Ev.White, Moore). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Solak. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Ev.White).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, L, 0-5
|3
|2-3
|5
|8
|8
|4
|5
|95
|7.22
|Herget
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.55
|Benjamin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|4.32
|Hearn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|8.03
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 5-2
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|102
|3.02
|Lockett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Fletcher
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|16.20
|Ramirez, S, 3-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-2, Ramirez 3-1. HBP_Allard (Strange Gordon), Herget (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:00.
