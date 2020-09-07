Seattle 8, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 3 8 Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .222 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .301 Choo dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .229 a-El.White ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Gallo rf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .183 Trevino c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .243 Guzmán 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .345 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Heineman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 7 8 5 10 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .238 Moore 2b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .293 Lewis cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .310 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .283 France dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .308 Ev.White 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .179 Ervin rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Torrens c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Strange Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .197

Texas 000 200 002_4 6 0 Seattle 201 500 00x_8 7 0

a-lined out for Choo in the 6th.

LOB_Texas 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Gallo (5), Moore (7). HR_Seager (7), off Allard; Moore (6), off Allard. RBIs_Gallo 2 (20), Solak (16), Trevino (9), Seager 2 (30), Moore 4 (14), France 2 (4). SF_Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Trevino, Andrus); Seattle 3 (Crawford, Ev.White, Moore). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Solak. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Ev.White).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard, L, 0-5 3 2-3 5 8 8 4 5 95 7.22 Herget 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.55 Benjamin 2 0 0 0 0 3 36 4.32 Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40 Chavez 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 8.03

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 5-2 7 4 2 2 0 7 102 3.02 Lockett 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Fletcher 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 26 16.20 Ramirez, S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-2, Ramirez 3-1. HBP_Allard (Strange Gordon), Herget (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:00.

