Seattle 8, Texas 4

September 7, 2020 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 31 8 7 8
Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 2 2 0 Moore 2b 5 2 2 4
Choo dh 2 1 1 0 Lewis cf 2 2 0 0
a-El.White ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 France dh 4 0 1 2
Gallo rf 3 0 1 2 Ev.White 1b 3 1 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 1 Ervin rf 4 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 3 0 1 0 Torrens c 4 1 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Strange Gordon lf 3 0 1 0
Heineman lf 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 200 002 4
Seattle 201 500 00x 8

DP_Texas 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Gallo (5), Moore (7). HR_Seager (7), Moore (6). SF_Trevino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard, L, 0-5 3 2-3 5 8 8 4 5
Herget 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Benjamin 2 0 0 0 0 3
Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chavez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Gonzales, W, 5-2 7 4 2 2 0 7
Lockett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fletcher 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Ramirez, S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Allard (Strange Gordon), Herget (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, John Libka; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:00.

