Seattle 83, Phoenix 60

SEATTLE (83)

Clark 3-4 0-0 9, Russell 4-8 2-2 10, Howard 5-10 0-0 12, Canada 5-8 3-3 13, Loyd 3-8 4-4 10, Tuck 0-2 0-0 0, Langhorne 4-6 1-3 10, Magbegor 5-8 0-0 10, Prince 1-5 2-3 4, Whitcomb 1-7 2-2 5. Totals 31-66 14-17 83.

PHOENIX (60)

Turner 1-5 6-6 8, Walker-Kimbrough 7-18 8-8 24, Vaughn 1-6 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Taurasi 1-3 3-3 5, Jenkins 2-8 3-4 7, Cunningham 3-11 3-3 10, Peddy 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 15-62 27-28 60.

Seattle 22 28 19 14 — 83 Phoenix 14 12 11 23 — 60

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-17 (Clark 3-3, Howard 2-2, Langhorne 1-3, Whitcomb 1-5, Loyd 0-2), Phoenix 3-25 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-5, Cunningham 1-7, Taurasi 0-2, Jenkins 0-3, Diggins-Smith 0-4, Peddy 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Clark, Magbegor 7), Phoenix 32 (Turner 11). Assists_Seattle 22 (Loyd 5), Phoenix 12 (Peddy 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 23, Phoenix 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.