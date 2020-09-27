Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Seattle 92, Minnesota 71

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (92)

Clark 0-2 2-2 2, Stewart 14-22 1-3 31, Howard 2-6 0-0 4, Bird 5-13 3-3 16, Loyd 3-10 1-1 7, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 4-7 2-2 10, Canada 2-4 0-0 4, Prince 3-4 2-2 9, Whitcomb 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-78 11-13 92.

MINNESOTA (71)

Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 10-17 1-1 22, Dantas 4-8 6-6 16, Dangerfield 7-19 1-3 16, Sims 3-11 2-2 10, Herbert Harrigan 2-2 0-0 5, McCall 0-0 2-2 2, Banham 0-10 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 12-14 71.

Seattle 24 22 18 28 92
Minnesota 12 19 20 20 71

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Bird 3-9, Stewart 2-4, Prince 1-2, Whitcomb 1-4, Loyd 0-4), Minnesota 7-22 (Sims 2-4, Dantas 2-5, Collier 1-2, Dangerfield 1-6, Banham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Clark 9), Minnesota 40 (Collier 15). Assists_Seattle 31 (Bird 9), Minnesota 17 (Dantas, Sims 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Minnesota 17.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment