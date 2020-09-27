Seattle 92, Minnesota 71

SEATTLE (92)

Clark 0-2 2-2 2, Stewart 14-22 1-3 31, Howard 2-6 0-0 4, Bird 5-13 3-3 16, Loyd 3-10 1-1 7, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 4-7 2-2 10, Canada 2-4 0-0 4, Prince 3-4 2-2 9, Whitcomb 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-78 11-13 92.

MINNESOTA (71)

Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 10-17 1-1 22, Dantas 4-8 6-6 16, Dangerfield 7-19 1-3 16, Sims 3-11 2-2 10, Herbert Harrigan 2-2 0-0 5, McCall 0-0 2-2 2, Banham 0-10 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 12-14 71.

Seattle 24 22 18 28 — 92 Minnesota 12 19 20 20 — 71

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Bird 3-9, Stewart 2-4, Prince 1-2, Whitcomb 1-4, Loyd 0-4), Minnesota 7-22 (Sims 2-4, Dantas 2-5, Collier 1-2, Dangerfield 1-6, Banham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Clark 9), Minnesota 40 (Collier 15). Assists_Seattle 31 (Bird 9), Minnesota 17 (Dantas, Sims 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Minnesota 17.

