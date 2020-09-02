Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Shelton helps Sporting KC tie FC Dallas 1-1

September 2, 2020 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored a late first-half goal to help Sporting Kansas City tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) has earned just two points in three games following a three-game winning streak. FC Dallas (2-1-4) has only one win in its last five games.

Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute, his first goal with FC Dallas (2-1-4). Jara split three defenders and chipped his shot over the head of goalie Tim Melia.

Shelton scored in the third-minute of first-half stoppage time. Shelton also beat three defenders and his right-footed shot to the near post by diving goalie Kyle Zobeck, who entered the game in the 42nd minute in his MLS debut.

Advertisement

Melia finished with four saves and Zobeck had two.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia