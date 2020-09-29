Shoemaker, Blue Jays to take on Snell, Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (32-28, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.71 ERA) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Teoscar Hernandez and the Blue Jays will take on the Rays Tuesday.

The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .641.

The Blue Jays are 22-18 in division play. Toronto has slugged .441 this season. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with a .579 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .289.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Brett Phillips: (right hamstring), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Manuel Margot: (soreness), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

