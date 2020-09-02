Listen Live Sports

Shuttleworth makes 3 saves, Chicago Fire ties FC Cincinnati

September 2, 2020 10:25 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth made three saves and the Chicago Fire played FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw Wednesday night.

Chicago’s Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half because of a handball on Boris Sekulic.

FC Cincinnati (2-4-3), which lost to the Fire (2-5-2) 3-0 on Aug. 25, is winless in its last four matches with three scoreless draws.

Shuttleworth deflected Maikel van der Werff’s header in the first minute of the first half, then dove to his left to stop Adrien Regattin’s shot from distance in the 28th.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the only other meeting at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium last September.

