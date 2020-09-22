Singer expected to start as Royals host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (26-25, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-32, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Austin Gomber (0-1, 2.37 ERA) Kansas City: Brady Singer (3-4, 4.14 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The Royals are 11-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Maikel Franco leads the team with 33 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 15-14 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.95. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with nine home runs and is slugging .462.

Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

