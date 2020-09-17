Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Slumping Indians look to break 8-game losing streak against Tigers

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
< a min read
      

Cleveland Indians (26-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Shane Bieber (7-1, 1.53 ERA) Detroit: Casey Mize (0-1, 5.85 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

The Tigers are 10-20 against AL Central opponents. Detroit’s lineup has 56 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with eight homers.

The Indians are 16-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .333.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .261.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact