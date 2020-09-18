Listen Live Sports

Smith takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Braves

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (29-21, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-27, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Max Fried (6-0, 1.98 ERA) New York: David Peterson (4-2, 4.17 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Dominic Smith is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Atlanta.

The Mets are 15-18 against opponents from the NL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .352, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .433.

The Braves are 19-14 in division games. Atlanta has slugged .479, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .648 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is batting .338.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 15 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

