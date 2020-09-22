Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Something unusual is missing among Nielsen’s top programs

September 22, 2020 5:12 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s something missing in the Nielsen company’s listing of last week’s 20 most popular prime-time programs, something that once would have seemed inconceivable.

Not a single scripted program is included — no drama or no comedy.

The most-watched scripted show of the week, NBC’s drama “Transplant,” ranked No. 42 with 3.63 million viewers. On what would normally be the eve of the start of a new season, the television production cupboard is bare because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the top 20 included four NFL games, much to the networks’ relief, and two NBA playoff games. Games like “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Big Brother” filled more time.

Advertisement

And there was plenty of news, led by the season premiere of “60 Minutes” on CBS. Thirteen individual programs on Fox News Channel alone had a bigger audience than “Transplant.”

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The top 20 had one entry that was at least ABOUT scripted drama and comedy, with the annual telecast of the Emmy Awards on ABC. But the Emmys had its smallest audience ever, and even lagged behind the Academy of Country Music Awards last week.

NBC led the week in prime-time, averaging 4.8 million viewers. CBS had 4.1 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Fox had 1.3 million, ION Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1.06 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with a prime-time average of 3.7 million viewers. ESPN had 3.41 million, MSNBC had 1.96 million, CNN had 1.52 million and TNT had 1.42 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 9 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.6 million.

For the week of Sept. 14-20, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: New England at Seattle, NBC, 17.69 million.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

2. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 11.51 million.

3. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, ESPN, 11.24 million.

4. “NFL Sunday Post-Game,” Fox, 10.88 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.66 million.

6. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.43 million.

7. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 8.13 million.

8. NFL Football: Tennessee at Denver, ESPN, 8.07 million.

9. “Academy of Country Music Awards,” CBS, 6.84 million.

10. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland, NFLN, 6.68 million.

11. “Emmy Awards,” ABC, 6.36 million.

12. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

13. NBA Playoffs: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers (Tuesday), ESPN, 5.43 million.

14. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.33 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers (Friday), TNT, 4.92 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.85 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.733 million.

18. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.725 million.

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4.64 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.63 million.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit