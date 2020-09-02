Listen Live Sports

Son of former Syracuse hoops star Billy Owens joins Orange

September 2, 2020 11:36 am
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse All-American Billy Owens, has joined the Orange, men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced Wednesday.

Chaz Owens spent the past year at Scotland Campus, a prep school in south-central Pennsylvania, in a postgraduate program after playing high school ball for four seasons in the state. As a senior at The Shipley School in the Philadelphia suburbs, the 6-foot-5 Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Billy Owens was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and Big East Conference player of the year in 1990-91. He finished with 1,840 career points and 910 rebounds in three seasons to rank 12th in scoring and ninth in rebounding in school history. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 draft and spent 10 seasons in the NBA with six different teams.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

