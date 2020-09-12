Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Spanish league starts without fans; Celta draws at Eibar

September 12, 2020 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Celta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands.

Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta. Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left.

The new season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the end of last season, stadiums reopened without spectators to ensure games don’t become a source of mass contagion. Spain has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19.

Advertisement

Champion Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Sevilla have their games from the first two rounds postponed to give them more rest after their participation in European competitions in August.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Later on Saturday, Athletic Bilbao visits Granada, and Osasuna is at newly promoted Cádiz.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires