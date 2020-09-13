Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

September 13, 2020 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 2 (Zusi), 80th minute.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Fred Emmings; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Busio, Sporting Kansas City, 84th; Russell, Sporting Kansas City, 87th; Dotson, Minnesota, 90th+2; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+3.

Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Brian Poeschel, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Jose Aja (Chase Gasper, 46th), Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, James Musa (Robin Lod, 46th); Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Jacori Hayes (Thomas Chacon, 76th); Raheem Edwards (Kevin Molino, 46th), Marlon Hairston, Mason Toye (Emanuel Reynoso, 67th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda; Gerso Fernandes, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton (Cameron Duke, 54th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial