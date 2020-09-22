Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sporting Kansas City hosts Orlando City SC following Russell’s 2-goal game

September 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Orlando City SC (6-2-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, second in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Russell leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Orlando City SC after scoring two goals against FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-3-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City is seventh in the league with 24 goals led by Gadi Kinda with four.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC is 2-2-2 in road games. Orlando City SC leads the Eastern Conference with 29 goals. Chris Mueller leads the team with four.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with two assists. has five goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Mueller has four goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Winston Reid (injured).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea