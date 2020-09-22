Sporting Kansas City hosts Orlando City SC following Russell’s 2-goal game

Orlando City SC (6-2-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2, second in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Russell leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Orlando City SC after scoring two goals against FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-3-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City is seventh in the league with 24 goals led by Gadi Kinda with four.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC is 2-2-2 in road games. Orlando City SC leads the Eastern Conference with 29 goals. Chris Mueller leads the team with four.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with two assists. has five goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Mueller has four goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. has five goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Winston Reid (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.