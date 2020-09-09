Sports on TV

|Adv12
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 14
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
ESPN — Pittsburgh at NY Giants
ESPN — Tennessee at Denver
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United —
|Tuesday, September 15
|CYCLING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Oakland at Colorado
ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Wednesday, September 16
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
FS1 — MLS: Portland at San Jose —
|Thursday, September 17
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — ARCA: Menards Series
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Friday, September 18
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Memphis
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Washington at Miami
ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich —
|Saturday, September 19
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN — Austin Peay at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky
FS1 — TBA
USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
CBS — Brigham Young at Army
ESPN — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
FS1 — TBA
ESPNU — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana (Monroe)
FS1 — TBA
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina —
|Sunday, September 20
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore. (taped)
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series
ESPN2 — TBA
TBS — TBA
ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
NBC — New England at Seattle
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: TBA
ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
