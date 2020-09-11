Sports on TV

Adv12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at NY Giants

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

Tuesday, September 15 CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha

MLB BASEBALL 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Colorado

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Wednesday, September 16 CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at San Jose

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

Thursday, September 17 AUTO RACING 8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: Menards Series

CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

TRACK AND FIELD 1 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds —

Friday, September 18 AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Memphis

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals —

Saturday, September 19 AUTO RACING 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — Austin Peay at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

USA — South Florida at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Brigham Young at Army

ESPN — Central Florida at Georgia Tech

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Troy at Middle Tennessee State

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana (Monroe)

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles

GOLF 11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore.

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds —

Sunday, September 20 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

CYCLING 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Prtland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series

MLB ABSEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Seattle

Rugby 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

