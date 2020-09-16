Sports on TV

|Adv19
|Monday, September 21
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas
ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas —
|Tuesday, September 22
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto
FS1 — Texas at Arizona
ESPN — TBA —
|Wednesday, September 23
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City
ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Northampton
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC —
|Thursday, September 24
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City
NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville —
|Friday, September 25
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League —
|Saturday, September 26
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
ABC — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Florida at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana
ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte
FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
FS1 — TBA
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati
CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
ESPN — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Arkansas State
ESPNU — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana (Monroe)
FOX — Texas at Texas Tech
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
ESPN — Alabama at Missouri
ABC — Florida State at Miami
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington —
|Sunday, September 27
|AUTO RACING
|7:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
FS1 — PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
TBS — TBA
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris —
