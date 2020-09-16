Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

September 16, 2020
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 21
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas

ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas —

Tuesday, September 22
GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA —

Wednesday, September 23
BOXING
10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Northampton

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC —

Thursday, September 24
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville —

Friday, September 25
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League —

Saturday, September 26
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana

ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Arkansas State

ESPNU — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana (Monroe)

FOX — Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington —

Sunday, September 27
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

TBS — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans

RUGBY
2 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris —

