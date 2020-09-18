Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

September 18, 2020 12:00 pm
 
6 min read
      
Adv19
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas

ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas

Advertisement
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round —

Tuesday, September 22
GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at LG

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round —

Wednesday, September 23
BOXING
10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at LG

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Northampton

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round —

Thursday, September 24
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round —

Friday, September 25
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League —

Saturday, September 26
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana

ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Arkansas State

ESPNU — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana (Monroe)

FOX — Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Roland Garros 1st Round —

Sunday, September 27
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

TBS — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans

RUGBY
2 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy