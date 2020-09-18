Sports on TV

Adv19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 21 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas

ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas

SOFTBALL 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round —

Tuesday, September 22 GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at LG

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round —

Wednesday, September 23 BOXING 10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at LG

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

RUGBY 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Northampton

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round —

Thursday, September 24 AUTO RACING 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round —

Friday, September 25 AUTO RACING 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

RUGBY 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

TENNIS 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

TRACK AND FIELD 12 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League —

Saturday, September 26 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

ACCN — Louisiville at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana

ESPNU — Georgia State at Charlotte

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN — West Virginia at Oklahoma State OR Army at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Arkansas State

ESPNU — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana (Monroe)

FOX — Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Troy at Brigham Young

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

RUGBY 3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS 6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Roland Garros 1st Round —

Sunday, September 27 AUTO RACING 7:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING 7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Quarterfinals 2

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

TBS — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans

RUGBY 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

SOFTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

12 p.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris —

