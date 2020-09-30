Sports on TV

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 5
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay —
|Tuesday, October 6
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —
|Wednesday, October 7
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — TBA —
|Thursday, October 8
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: TBD, Semifinal
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Chicago
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway —
|Friday, October 9
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: TBD, Semifinal
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥2, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris —
|Saturday, October 10
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy
ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
FOX — Texas at Oklahoma
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — TBA
ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International
FOX — TBA
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Louisiana State
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|12 p.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — TBA —
|Sunday, October 11
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|11 a.m.
FS1 — MotAmerica Superbike
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — MotAmerica Superbike
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage
FOX — Regional Coverage
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage
|4:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna —
