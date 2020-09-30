Sports on TV

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020
5 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 5
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay —

Tuesday, October 6
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. —

Wednesday, October 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Appalachian State

COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA —

Thursday, October 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: TBD, Semifinal

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Chicago

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway —

Friday, October 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: TBD, Semifinal

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥2, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C. (taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

TENNIS
11 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris —

Saturday, October 10
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy

ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

FOX — Texas at Oklahoma

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State

CBS — TBA

ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International

FOX — TBA

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

6 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Clemson

ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech

SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Louisiana State

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

12 p.m

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — TBA —

Sunday, October 11
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

11 a.m.

FS1 — MotAmerica Superbike

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotAmerica Superbike

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage

4:25 a.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna —

