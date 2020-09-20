Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

September 20, 2020 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 26 1 2 1
Edman 2b-3b 5 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 Moran dh 3 0 0 1
B.Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Ravelo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 González ss 2 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0
Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 Osuna lf 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 Riddle 3b 3 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 1 2 Murphy c 2 0 0 0
Carlson cf-rf 4 0 1 0
J.Williams rf 1 0 0 0
Bader ph-cf 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 200 2
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 1

E_González (6). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Carlson (4), Goldschmidt (11), Reynolds (6). HR_Molina (4). SB_Wong 2 (5), Bader (3). SF_Moran (1). S_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty W,4-2 6 2 1 1 2 11
Webb H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gant H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
A.Miller S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Musgrove 6 3 0 0 1 11
Holland L,1-3 BS,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Turley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:50.

