St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 26 1 2 1 Edman 2b-3b 5 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 Moran dh 3 0 0 1 B.Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Ravelo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 González ss 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 Osuna lf 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 Riddle 3b 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 1 1 2 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 4 0 1 0 J.Williams rf 1 0 0 0 Bader ph-cf 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 000 200 — 2 Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1

E_González (6). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Carlson (4), Goldschmidt (11), Reynolds (6). HR_Molina (4). SB_Wong 2 (5), Bader (3). SF_Moran (1). S_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Flaherty W,4-2 6 2 1 1 2 11 Webb H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gant H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 A.Miller S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Musgrove 6 3 0 0 1 11 Holland L,1-3 BS,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 Turley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:50.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.