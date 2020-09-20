St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|1
|2
|1
|
|Edman 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ravelo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Osuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riddle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Williams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bader ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_González (6). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Carlson (4), Goldschmidt (11), Reynolds (6). HR_Molina (4). SB_Wong 2 (5), Bader (3). SF_Moran (1). S_Frazier (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W,4-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Webb H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gant H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Miller S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Holland L,1-3 BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:50.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.