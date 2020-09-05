St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Happ cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Edman rf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Souza Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|002
|200
|0
|—
|4
|Chicago
|100
|010
|0
|—
|2
E_Edman (5), Bryant (3). LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Thomas (2). HR_Happ 2 (12). SF_Edman (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,4-0
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Gallegos S,3-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Adam
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Wainwright (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Bacon; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:40.
