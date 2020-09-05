Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

September 5, 2020 8:10 pm
 
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 4 5 4 Totals 28 2 6 2
Wong 2b 4 2 2 0 Happ cf 4 2 2 2
Edman rf-3b 3 1 1 1 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
B.Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 0 1 0
DeJong ss 3 0 1 2 Schwarber dh 2 0 1 0
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Carpenter 3b 2 0 0 1 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0
Bader cf 0 0 0 0 Souza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Carlson lf 3 0 0 0 Caratini ph 1 0 0 0
Thomas cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0
St. Louis 002 200 0 4
Chicago 100 010 0 2

E_Edman (5), Bryant (3). LOB_St. Louis 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Thomas (2). HR_Happ 2 (12). SF_Edman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright W,4-0 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 6
Gallegos S,3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Alzolay L,0-1 2 2-3 2 2 2 5 4
Tepera 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Adam 2 0 0 0 0 2
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Wainwright (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Bacon; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:40.

