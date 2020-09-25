St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman lf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Peterson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|201
|00x
|—
|4
E_Burnes (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 11. 2B_Arcia (7), Carlson (6), DeJong (6). HR_Carlson (3).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,4-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Yardley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Topa
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Black
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim W,3-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Gallegos H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cabrera H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes H,3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A.Miller S,4-5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Reyes pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
WP_Burnes, Kim.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:43.
