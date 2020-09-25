On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 12:16 am
< a min read
      
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 34 4 10 4
García cf 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Edman lf-3b 5 0 2 0
Braun dh 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1
Gyorko 1b 3 1 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 0 2 0 Bader cf 0 0 0 0
Taylor rf 3 0 1 1 Molina c 4 0 2 0
Peterson ph 1 1 1 0 B.Miller dh 4 0 1 0
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Fowler rf 2 2 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 0 0 0 0
Nottingham c 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 4 1 2 3
Sogard ph 1 0 1 1
Milwaukee 000 100 001 2
St. Louis 001 201 00x 4

E_Burnes (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 11. 2B_Arcia (7), Carlson (6), DeJong (6). HR_Carlson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes L,4-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 5
Yardley 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Knebel 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Topa 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 4
Black 1 1 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Kim W,3-0 5 5 1 1 2 3
Gallegos H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cabrera H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Reyes H,3 1 2 1 1 1 2
A.Miller S,4-5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Reyes pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

WP_Burnes, Kim.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:43.

